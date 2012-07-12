Paul Krugman Slams CNBC Just Minutes After Appearing On It

Photo: Frontline

Paul Krugman appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” earlier this morning, ostensibly to promote his new book, “End This Depression Now!”There didn’t end up being much promotion.



The appearance quickly devolved into a debate over “what number” would be an acceptable debt level, and host Joe Kernen called Krugman a “unicorn.”

Paul Krugman wrote a brief, acid blog post shortly after the appearance, blasting the show’s hosts (who include fellow New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin) for advocating “zombie ideas” and implying it was a waste to have traveled to the network’s New Jersey studios in the first place.

“…people getting their news from sources like that are probably getting terrible advice,” he wrote.

The show’s Michelle Caruso-Cabrera has since Tweeted a response:



