KRUGMAN: It's Entirely One-Sided: Republicans Are To Blame For Today's 'Nightmarishly Dysfunctional Political Situation'

Joe Weisenthal

The U.S. economy is making some progress, says Paul Krugman, but the real underlying issue here is something he calls a “nightmarishly dysfunctional political situation.”

So, who’s to blame for this nightmarish situation? It’s “entirely one-sided” says Krugman. Republicans are to blame.

“Now watching Mitt Romney campaign, I find myself wishing for the honesty of George W. Bush,” Krugman tells us. “So, this is kind of an amazing evolution — and not in a good direction.”

Watch Krugman’s explanation below:

