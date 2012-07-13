KRUGMAN: It's Entirely One-Sided: Republicans Are To Blame For Today's 'Nightmarishly Dysfunctional Political Situation'

The U.S. economy is making some progress, says Paul Krugman, but the real underlying issue here is something he calls a “nightmarishly dysfunctional political situation.”



So, who’s to blame for this nightmarish situation? It’s “entirely one-sided” says Krugman. Republicans are to blame.

“Now watching Mitt Romney campaign, I find myself wishing for the honesty of George W. Bush,” Krugman tells us. “So, this is kind of an amazing evolution — and not in a good direction.”

Watch Krugman’s explanation below:

