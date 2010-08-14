Paul Krugman Reminds Us Why Social Security Hurts The Poor

In a post arguing against raising the retirement age, Paul Krugman rightfully points out that the poor don’t live as long, and that if you’re going to raise the retirement age, you’re mainly hurting the poor, because they won’t get as many years of retirement/access to their payouts.



That’s true. Raising the retirement age is regressive in this case, but this reminds us of a regressive aspect of Social Security.

Because the poor die younger, they don’t get as much of their pay-in back, whereas the rich do. Were Social Security replaced with individual accounts, that money paid in would become an inheritable asset, so that at least it could be passed onto the next generation, mitigating somewhat the shorter life expectancy. As it is, though, the pay-in disappears back into the pool, rather than to the offspring of the poor that could probably use the money.

