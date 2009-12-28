Paul Krugman: "Reasonably High Chance" Of Double Dip Coming Next Year

Paul Krugman was on ABC’s The Week on Sunday declaring a “reasonably high chance” of a double dip coming next year.



Actually, he doesn’t sound quite as gloomy as you might guess. Yes, he describes the entire recovery so far as being driven by government spending and inventory rebalancing, but the odds of a double dip he does place at lower than 50/50, so that’s good. Obviously he wants much more spending. (via HuffPo)

(Ignore the weird intro to the video below)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.