Watch Paul Krugman, In 2 Minutes, Destroy The Argument That We Can't Pay Fast-Food Workers Higher Wages

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Last week, fast-food workers around America went on strike for higher wages. While some say we can't afford the pay increase and that it would cause people to lose their jobs, Paul Krugman says in an interview with BI that there is actually not much risk of significantly higher wages hurting the workers. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan and Alex Kuzoian. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

