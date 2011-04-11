Paul Krugman Gets One Thing Exactly Right On The Ryan Plan

Photo: AP

Obviously, there was never a chance that Paul Krugman would like Paul Ryan’s aggressive plan to cut the debt.But on one area Krugman totally nails it. Ever since the plan was announced, members of the media have been tripping over each other to declare how “brave” and “bold” the Ryan plan is, despite the fact that it doesn’t even spell out many of the cuts, and despite the fact that — in all honesty — most of these pundits haven’t even read the plan.



They just read that the plan eliminate the debt, and then they declare how bold it is. This echoes the point we made when the plan was first announced. It’s the same with the global warming fight. “Serious people” (like Krugman) say we have to act now to avoid a catastrophe, and then sing the praises of any plan that claims to avoid disaster whether it will or not.

Going back to Ryan… this is also the problem with chiding the Democrats with not producing their own plan. Unless you actually think the Ryan plan does what it claims to do, it doesn’t make sense to slam others for not living up to that level.

All that being said, it sounds as though the President will announce his response soon, so at least we’ll have something to compare and contrast.

