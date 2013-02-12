KRUGMAN: We Are On The Brink Of A Technology Revolution That Will Transform Our Economy

A life-changing technology revolution, which we thought it was decades away, is upon us, says economist Paul Krugman, author of “End This Depression Now!“



“So far the information technology revolution doesn’t hold a candle to previous technology revolutions,” Krugman said in an interview with Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget.

“The really big revolutions were the ones that took place largely towards the end of the 19th century that actually powered growth for a long time after that.”

But now, with driverless cars becoming a reality, technology is closer to affecting our physical world — transportation, productivity and efficiency, among others.

Watch Krugman making the case against technology pessimists below.

