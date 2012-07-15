PAUL KRUGMAN: 'I Am The Fastest Damn Writer In Economics'

During our recent interview with Paul Krugman, we asked him a bit about his lifestyle, and how he has the time to post on his blog several times a day.
His answer:
“I am the fastest damn writer in economics.”
Watch Krugman talk about his blog and personal life below:
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Daniel Goodman
