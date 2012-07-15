PAUL KRUGMAN: 'I Am The Fastest Damn Writer In Economics'

During our recent interview with Paul Krugman, we asked him a bit about his lifestyle, and how he has the time to post on his blog several times a day.



His answer:

“I am the fastest damn writer in economics.”

Watch Krugman talk about his blog and personal life below:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Daniel Goodman

And Watch More From Our Interview With Paul Krugman:

• It’s Entirely One-Sided: Republicans Are To Blame For Today’s ‘Nightmarishly Dysfunctional Political Situation’

• Paul Krugman: The Euro Crisis Will End With Something ‘Impossible’ Happening

• KRUGMAN: The Government Has To Do More Deficit Spending To Avoid A Full-On Depression

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.