<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> In an interview, Paul Krugman explains why Mario Draghi -- despite his recent stimulus measures -- probably can't save Europe's economy on his own. Edited by Alex Kuzoian. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan and Justin Gmoser. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.