KRUGMAN: Our Deficit Is Just Not That Big A Deal

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman stopped by our studio recently to share his views on a number of critical topics–including the deficit.



Krugman is not saying that “deficits don’t matter.”

What he is saying is that our current deficit just is not a critical issue and does not need to be addressed right now.

Watch below.

Produced by Business Insider Video

