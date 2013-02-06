KRUGMAN: Our Deficit Is Just Not That Big A Deal

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman stopped by our studio recently to share his views on a number of critical topics–including the deficit.
Krugman is not saying that “deficits don’t matter.”
What he is saying is that our current deficit just is not a critical issue and does not need to be addressed right now.
Watch below.
Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider Video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.