<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Economist and Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman says that "in principle, you can have assets, which are considered valuable, even though there is nothing backing them," but he is sceptical about drives the recent surge of the bitcoin. Produced by Justin Gmoser

