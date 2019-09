Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Economist Paul Krugman gives his take on the health care reform mess, and explains why Obamacare is "past the hump," despite vocal criticism by Republicans. Watch above. Produced by Justin Gmoser

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.