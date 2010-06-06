Paul Krugman: Lost Decade, Here We Come

Paul Krugman continues to argue that a return to “austerity”–an effort by world governments to reduce the massive deficits that have followed the financial crisis–will bury the global economy.



Just as bad, Krugman says, austerity will cause deficits and debt to balloon even more, because tax receipts will plummet.

Thus, Krugman views the G20’s new focus on reducing deficits as a disaster:

The deficit hawks have taken over the G20:

“Those countries with serious fiscal challenges need to accelerate the pace of consolidation,” it added. “We welcome the recent announcements by some countries to reduce their deficits in 2010 and strengthen their fiscal frameworks and institutions”. These words were in marked contrast to the G20’s previous communiqué from late April, which called for fiscal support to “be maintained until the recovery is firmly driven by the private sector and becomes more entrenched”.

It’s basically incredible that this is happening with unemployment in the euro area still rising, and only slight labour market progress in the US.

But don’t we need to worry about government debt? Yes — but slashing spending while the economy is still deeply depressed is both an extremely costly and quite ineffective way to reduce future debt. Costly, because it depresses the economy further; ineffective, because by depressing the economy, fiscal contraction now reduces tax receipts…

Keep reading at Krugman’s Conscience of a Liberal >

Where are we on this fight between Krugman (Keynesians) and Niall Ferguson, et al (who argue that our ballooning debts and deficits will kill us in the end)?

In the middle. We think Krugman is right about the short-term impact “austerity” will have on the global economy, and we never hear the Tea Party and other austerity pundits acknowledge that. At the same time, we don’t think Krugman has yet offered a persuasive explanation for how we’re going to climb out of the gigantic debt and spending hole we’re digging without serious future pain.

In short, we think the pain is unavoidable. It’s just a question of what form it comes in and when.

See Also: Niall Ferguson’s Presentation On Why We’re Headed To Hell In A Handbasket

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.