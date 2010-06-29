Paul Krugman Explains The Unmistakable Link Between Inequality And Financial Crises

Photo: Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman is in Europe, where among the other things he’s presenting at the Luxembourg Income Study on the connection between inequality and financial crises.His basic thesis: it’s not an accident that the two “big ones” in American history have both occurred just as inequality reached extreme peaks. The two are inextricably linked, as the conditions that prompt extreme inequality prompt those at the lower end to max out on debt and spending to compensate.



