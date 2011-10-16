We May Yet Put A Stop To What Is Destroying Our Country

Photo: Dave Shankbone via Flickr

Robin, who is paying a visit to the Occupy Wall Street site today, reminds me of the closing passage in my introduction to The Great unravelling:

I have a vision – maybe just a hope—of a great revulsion: a moment when the American people look at what is happening, realise how their good will and patriotism have been abused, and put a stop to this drive to destroy much of what is best in our country. How and when this moment will come, I don’t know. But one thing is clear: it cannot happen unless we all make an effort to see and report the truth about what is happening.



Some of us thought 2008 might have been that moment, and have been disappointed. But the potential is still there.

Please see Mr. Krugman’s blog here.

