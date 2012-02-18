Paul Krugman Has A Crush On This Cute Indie Rock Singer

From the end of Paul Krugman’s interview in Playboy, a quick sidetrip into popular culture.



PLAYBOY:It’s fascinating. You write about these things on your blog. Is this a sort of midlife crisis for a baby boomer discovering new bands?

KRUGMAN: I was pretty much listening to the golden oldies station with 1960s and 1970s music, Fleetwood Mac being about as modern as I got. And then for some reason after Arcade Fire won the Grammys, I said, “Gee, what is this?” I was shocked. Oh my God, there’s music being made now that is really good. It didn’t all go away around the time I turned 35. And so that opened me up a lot. Arcade Fire is just the one that provides the most solace. It’s gorgeous stuff.

PLAYBOY: You like Feist too.

KRUGMAN: Feist. The New Pornographers are probably technically better than Arcade Fire. But what the hell? It’s all good.

PLAYBOY: It sounds like it gives you some hope and uplift.

KRUGMAN: Yeah. And to be honest, I have a crush on the women in Arcade Fire.

The Arcade Fire is a big band, but the most prominent women is singer Regine Chassagne, who is actually married to the lead singer.

