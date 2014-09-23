PAUL KRUGMAN: The Republicans Aren't Willing To Do The One Thing That Would Help Solve Poverty

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; In recent months, former GOP Vice Presidential candidate Paul Ryan has been touting his concern for the poor, while eschewing some of his party's past economic rhetoric. But according to Paul Krugman, Ryan and the rest of the party aren't willing to entertain the one thing that's actually needed to address poverty: spending more money. Edited by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan and Alex Kuzoian. Follow BI Video: On YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.