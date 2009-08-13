Paul Krugman Goes Long New York Real Estate

With his fat check from the Nobel Prize committee in hand, econ professor and NYT columnist Paul Krugman has gone long New York real estate.



The Observer: The Times columnist, Princeton professor, recent Nobel winner, and all-around ceaslessly smart economist Paul Krugman has a nice new co-op. According to a deed filed in city records today, Mr. Krugman and his wife, economist and yoga teacher Robin Wells, spent $1.7 million on a three-bedroom Riverside Drive apartment earlier this month.

If you follow the NYC market, you’ll probably not be surprised by the price history:

Even though the couple bought their place at a big discount–it was listed early last year for $2,495,000, which became $2,199,000 and then $1,850,000–it’s slightly odd that Mr. Krugman, whose cynicism about the American housing market is not a secret, would want to buy something now. “Yes, I do expect New York prices might fall some more,” he offered, “but we need a place. And I came into some money.” He chuckled awkwardly, because he was referring to his Nobel, which comes with about $1.4 million. “We have financial resources that we didn’t have before.”

