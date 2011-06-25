Federal Taxes Remain Historically Low As The Deficit Grows

Photo: Dave Shankbone via Flickr

So, just to summarize: Republicans are deeply, deeply concerned about the budget deficit; they believe that our nation’s future is at stake.But they’re willing to sacrifice that future, not to mention risk the good faith and credit of the federal government, rather than accept so much as a single penny of tax increases as part of a deal.



