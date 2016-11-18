KRUGMAN: It looks like the FBI was Putin's 'virtual ally'

Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize winning economist and New York Times columnist, suggested Thursday that an “alliance” between a faction of the FBI and Russian President Vladimir Putin swung last week’s election in favour of Donald Trump.

Krugman said that given the small margin in swing states that decided the election, the FBI’s reactivation of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server was just enough to change the minds of some voters.

FBI Director James Comey announced the discovery of new emails “pertinent” to the case on October 28, 11 days before the election, before clearing her again just a week later.

“As evidence accumulates that Trump benefited from a lot of late deciders breaking his way, the case that it was Comey gets stronger,” Krugman said in a tweet.

The US intelligence community publicly accused the Russian government of being behind hacks of emails of Democratic Party organisations and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, whose electronic communications were released in droves by WikiLeaks during the final weeks of the campaign.

On Thursday, the head of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael Rogers, said that there shouldn’t be “any doubt in anybody’s mind” that there was “a conscious effort by a nation-state” to affect the outcome of the election.

“So it looks more and more as if we had an election swung, in effect, by a faction of our own security sector in alliance with Putin,” Krugman wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The economist has been frequently taking to Twitter in the days following the election to bemoan the outcome and to draw concern over early policies of Trump.

Here are the tweets:

As evidence accumulates that Trump benefited from a lot of late deciders breaking his way, the case that it was Comey gets stronger 1/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 17, 2016

So it looks more and more as if we had an election swung, in effect, by a faction of our own security sector in alliance with Putin 2/

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 17, 2016

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows how drastically split different demographics are this election



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.