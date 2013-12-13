PAUL KRUGMAN: Our Skies Are Too Crowded For Amazon Drones

Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Earlier this month Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that his company is experimenting with deliveries by unmanned drones, which would be able to carry small packages to people's homes in some four to five years, pending regulation proceedings. We asked New York Times columnist and tech enthusiast Paul Krugman to share his take on how realistic Bezos' plan is. Driverless cars seem more plausible than flying delivery drones, said the Nobel Prize winner. Watch above. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Follow Us On YouTube > Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

