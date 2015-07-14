Paul Krugman: Donald Trump is 'a belligerent, loudmouth racist with not an ounce of compassion'

Economist Paul Krugman is not a fan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

In a Monday interview on Bloomberg TV, Krugman blasted the Republican real-estate magnate as a “racist” who appeals to voters’ ugliest instincts. He further claimed that’s exactly what has fuelled Trump’s rise in the polls.

“He’s a belligerent, loudmouth racist with not an ounce of compassion for less fortunate people,” Krugman told Bloomberg anchor Joe Weisenthal, who previously worked at Business Insider. “In other words: He’s exactly the kind of person the Republican base consists of and identifies with.”

Krugman added, “It’s clear that the very things that Upper West Side New Yorkers find detestable about him are exactly what endear him to the Republican base, which is basically people who see in him everything — even the big red face and the yelling — that makes him their kind of guy.”

The left-leaning economist and New York Times columnist said Trump’s popularity is a sign that the Republican establishment has lost control of the primary process. Many Republican leaders have criticised Trump for his controversial claims about Mexican immigrants, which they say could harm the party with Latino voters.

“What’s interesting, I think, is that the establishment has … lost control. The dynasties, the corporations have lost control, at least for part of the primary process. We saw the same thing in 2012: One after another, basically ludicrous candidates, but loudmouthed, angry ludicrous candidates, shot to the top of the polls,” Krugman said.

“In the end, they nominated Mitt Romney, who on substance was not that different the others,” he added. “And probably, the same thing will happen this time around, with Jeb Bush playing that role.”

For his part, Trump has repeatedly defended his comments about illegal immigration and Mexico, which he raged about while launching his presidential campaign last month. Among other things, Trump accused the Mexican government of sending its “rapists” to the US. Trump insists there’s nothing especially controversial about pointing to criminals crossing the US-Mexican border.

