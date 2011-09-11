Photo: NYtimes.com

Did the euro just enter its death throes?OK, I know that sounds over the top, and I hope it is. But recent developments are really, really bad.



The best guide to recent events is actually a paper written this spring, by Paul De Grauwe (pdf). I have to admit that when I first read De Grauwe’s paper I didn’t grasp the full force of his argument about liquidity crises; but he now looks absolutely prescient.

Read the rest of this article at The New York Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.