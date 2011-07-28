There Is A Very Simple Way To Resolve The Debt Ceiling Crisis

Photo: NYtimes.com

There’s actually a simple way to resolve the debt ceiling crisis: non-crazy Republican leaders could support something like the Reid plan — which is, let’s be clear, a huge victory for the right and defeat for progressives — and pass it with limited GOP support and overwhelming Democratic support. Situation resolved.

This would, however, probably be the end of these Republicans' political careers. And the answer is, so?



