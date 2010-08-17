Paul Krugman Calls For The U.S. To Start Taking Action Against China

Paul Krugman is calling for the U.S. to get more aggressive against the Chinese over the yuan in his latest blog for NYTimes.com. Krugman, who argues that simply lecturing the Chinese is pointless, is suggesting the U.S. start to act to get the Chinese change their exchange rate.



Krugman’s blog comes on the back of the agressive New York Times editorial this morning titled “Return of the Killer Trade Deficit” and from Jim Rogers, who has recently questioned the fixed yuan policy.

Now Krugman is mostly in agreement with this morning’s New York Times editorial and calling for a more agressive stance, noting the risks:

I say confront the issue head on — and if it leads to trade conflict, bear in mind that in a depressed world economy, surplus countries have a lot to lose from such a conflict, while deficit countries may well end up gaining.

Read Paul Krugman's full piece here >



