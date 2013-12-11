Here's Paul Krugman's Plan To Grow The Economy Without Bubbles

Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Larry Summers recently wrote about how the economy is in stagnation and we have become dependent on bubbles to help it grow again. We asked New York Times columnist Paul Krugman what he thinks about the bubble-fuelled economic growth and what his alternative policies would be to do away with bubbles. Watch above. Produced by Justin Gmoser

