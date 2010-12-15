Paul Krugman: Wall Street Bankers Are Now Earning More Than James Bond Villains Ever Dreamed Of

Photo: wikimedia commons

Paul Krugman watching the movie Thunderball last night is shocked to see that the villain, after stealing two nuclear warheads, is demanding the equivalent of one eighth of the Goldman Sachs bonus pool as ransom.This prompts a reflection on inequality:



It’s just an indicator of how huge top incomes have become that what were once viewed as impressive numbers, the kind of thing only arch-villains might demand, now look trivial. Or maybe the other way to look at it is that we have a lot more arch-villains around than we used to.

Check out who got the biggest bonus last year >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.