<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> New York Times columnist Paul Krugman says that Fed Chair Ben Bernanke will be remembered as "innovative" and that the Fed's larger institutional concerns surrounding inflation kept Bernanke from acting more dramatically from the start. Produced by Justin Gmoser. Follow us on YouTube >

