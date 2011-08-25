Here's That Video Where Paul Krugman Says A Fake Alien Invasion Would Fix The Economy

Gus Lubin

A Keynesian classic from earlier this month on CNN (via FT Alphaville):

Paul Krugman says: “If we discovered that space aliens were planning to attack and we needed a massive buildup to counter the alien threat and budgets and deficits took a secondary place to that, this slump would be over in 18 months. And if we made a mistake and discovered that it was fake, we’d be a better –“

Finally Ken Rogoff cuts him off with a quip about Orson Welles.

