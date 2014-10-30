Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared From A Broncos Game Found 114 Miles Away After Walking For 5 Days

Paul Kitterman, a 54-year-old from Kremmling, Colorado, was found safe and sound 114 miles away from Denver’s Sports Authority Stadium, where he vanished at halftime of last Thursday’s Broncos-Chargers game.

According to police, Kitterman left the game and embarked on a five-day-long walk to Pueblo, Colorado.

He was found in a K-Mart parking lot, the Denver Post reports.

Police say he slept in trees and bushes. He also got rid of his orange Broncos hat so he wouldn’t be spotted.

His family filed a missing person report after the game and started a Facebook page seeking help in finding him, which has since been deleted.

Kitterman told a Pueblo police officer when he was found that he “had his fill of football and decided to go for a walk.” He also said he felt like walking “somewhere warmer,” police say.

He attended the game with his 20-year-old stepson Jarod Tonneson and two friends. Tonneson told Fox News that his father didn’t have a car, a mobile phone, or a credit card, and walked out of the stadium with $US50 in cash.

According to the AP, he didn’t realise anyone was looking for him because he hadn’t been watching TV.

Here’s his walk, which would have taken him south along the eastern edge of Pike National Forest:

He was found in a parking lot near Highway 50 and Elizabeth Street in Pueblo after someone spotted him and called the police. Police say he was coherent and in good health:

In a since-deleted Facebook post, his family asked for privacy:

“We know there are many questions that some of you may have but for the time being we are asking that you respect there privacy as they have been through a lot. We love all of you and we will never forget your kindness, compassion, and your willingness to help us find Paul.”

Fox 31 reports that Kitterman was a hunter and outdoorsman who knew how to survive in the wild.

Denver police called off the massive search for him, and released this brief statement:

UPDATE: Mr. Kitterman was found unharmed outside of Denver. No foul play suspected. All further inquiries should be directed to the family.

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 29, 2014

