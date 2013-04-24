The Guy Who Got Arrested For The Ricin-Tainted Letters To Obama Has Been Released

Paul Kevin Curtis

A Mississippi man accused of mailing ricin-tainted letters to President Obama and two public officials is out on bond because there’s apparently no physical evidence against him, ABC News reports.



Police searched Paul Kevin Curtis’ home and car but couldn’t find a trace of the poison, nor could they find a food processor or blender necessary to make the ricin.

The 45-year-old was released Tuesday after three days of testimony arguing for his release on bond. He’s been charged with threatening the president, and it’s not clear whether prosecutors will drop those charges.

If the court believed he was a threat, though, it probably wouldn’t have let him out on bond.

“The big part that we took from the testimony is that thorough and complete searches were done of Mr. Curtis’s residence, his former wife’s residence, as well as his vehicle — the vehicle he was driving at the time of the stop — and there was nothing found on anything that linked him to these crimes,” Curtis’ attorney, Christi McCoy, said, according to an ABC affiliate.

Now that he’s been released, Curtis is renouncing Facebook and the Internet because he believes his online activism got him into trouble in the first place, the ABC affiliate reported.

Curtis has a reputation for ranting online and emailing high-profile figures, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported.

The ricin-tainted letter mailed to Obama, a Mississippi justice of the peace, and a Republican Senator in Missisippi came during a surreal week when the United States was dealing the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing.

