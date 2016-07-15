Crazy bunker shot shows just how hard the 'Postage Stamp' hole is at the British Open

Hole No. 8 at Royal Troon is nicknamed “The Postage Stamp,” because of its small green and despite its short length (123 yards) it is arguably the most difficult hole at this week’s Open Championship. We got a glimpse of why in the second round.

After a beautiful day in Round 1 that led to some low scores, the weather has taken a dramatic turn in Round 2. At one point, English golfer Paul Howard found himself in one of the greenside bunkers at No. 8.

Being in a bunker that is deeper than the golfers are tall is hard enough. But on top of that, there is another 20 feet outside of the bunker that are uphill before reaching the green. These conditions led to this wild shot in which Howard got the ball out of the bunker, only to see it roll around for a while before settling back in the bunker.





Wow. Maybe they should nickname that bunker “The Black Hole.”

Howard, who had been 1-under up to that point in the second round and 1-over overall, went on to bogey the hole.

The Postage Stamp Strikes again.

