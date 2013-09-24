Awkward Emmys Crasher Revealed As 'Reno 911' Comedian

Did you happen to catch an awkward guy side-stepping his way out of Neil Patrick Harris’ shot during last night’s Emmy Awards?

“Awkward Guy,” as the internet dubbed him, has now been revealed as comedian and “Reno 911” star, Paul Greenberg, who was in fact in attendance at the Emmys.

While Greenberg has yet to confirm his stunt, he did tweet about last night’s show:

Watched @BobNewhart win his first Emmy EVER tonight. Hard to believe he doesn’t have 25 of these things! Amazingly moving moment. #Emmys

— Paul Greenberg (@PaulGreenberg1) September 16, 2013

How badly do I want to be a butler on #DowntonAbbey My name would be Pubes.

— Paul Greenberg (@PaulGreenberg1) September 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.