Awkward Emmys Crasher Revealed As 'Reno 911' Comedian

Aly Weisman

Did you happen to catch an awkward guy side-stepping his way out of Neil Patrick Harris’ shot during last night’s Emmy Awards?

Emmys GIFvulture.com

“Awkward Guy,” as the internet dubbed him, has now been revealed as comedian and “Reno 911” star, Paul Greenberg, who was in fact in attendance at the Emmys.

While Greenberg has yet to confirm his stunt, he did tweet about last night’s show:

