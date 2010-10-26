Paul Graham: Y Combinator Founder, Forbes Cover Model

This is not your grandpa’s Forbes magazine: This issue’s cover model is no other than Y Combinator founder Paul Graham, one of the hottest investors in Silicon Valley, and subject of this lengthy profile by Christopher Steiner.



(Most of the article isn’t news for anyone who already knows who Graham is, but there’s some interesting stuff about how YC came to be, etc.)

