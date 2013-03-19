Paul Graham Thinks The Tesla Model S Is 'Ugly,' Calls Elon Musk 'Jobs, Without Taste'

Nicholas Carlson

Influential Silicon Valley startup investor Paul Graham is not impressed with how Tesla’s sedan, the Model S, looks.

In a tweet over the weekend, Graham called it an “amazing” but “ugly” car.

Graham says Tesla CEO Elon Musk is like Steve Jobs, but “without taste.”

Graham notes this comparison “is still pretty impressive” for Musk.

Here’s the tweet:

Here’s the Model S, which we think it super gorgeous:

tesla model s red

Photo: Tesla Motors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us tesla