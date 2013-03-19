Paul Graham Thinks The Tesla Model S Is 'Ugly,' Calls Elon Musk 'Jobs, Without Taste'

Influential Silicon Valley startup investor Paul Graham is not impressed with how Tesla’s sedan, the Model S, looks.
In a tweet over the weekend, Graham called it an “amazing” but “ugly” car.
Graham says Tesla CEO Elon Musk is like Steve Jobs, but “without taste.”
Graham notes this comparison “is still pretty impressive” for Musk.
Here’s the tweet:
Tried a friend’s Tesla Model S. Amazing, ugly car. Musk is Jobs without taste. Which is still pretty impressive.
— Paul Graham (@paulg) March 16, 2013
Here’s the Model S, which we think it super gorgeous:
Photo: Tesla Motors
