Top Startup Investor Paul Graham: This Is 'One Of The Coolest Tablet Apps I've Ever Seen'

Paul Graham declared his love for an app called Soundbrush 2 in a tweet this morning.



The app promises to let you “turn your drawings into music,” and the video below demonstrates just what that means. Draw lines on the screen with your finger and Soundbrush will interpret it as musical data. With a little practice, it looks like the app can support some pretty impressive compositions.

It launches in 27 days.

What do you think? Next big thing?

Here’s the app in action:

