A VC Tweeted Out A Maths Problem Aimed At 11-Year-Olds -- Can You Solve It?

What is the next number in this sequence? 16, 17, 18, 18, 20, 19, __. Choices: 20, 21, 22, 23.

Graham said the maths problem was a question on the 11-plus exam, a test given to some students in their last year of primary school. The 11-plus, which used to be widely used throughout England, is now only used in some counties in the country.

The 11-plus serves as an admission tool for students who are 11 or 12 years old and entering secondary school (that’s where it gets its name from). It has four sections: English, mathematics, non-verbal reasoning, and verbal reasoning.

Followers quickly responded that the right answer is 22. If you’re stumped, here are some of Graham’s followers’ answers and their explanations.

@paulg 22 — Easier to see if you use 2 columns. How data is displayed affects comprehensibility. pic.twitter.com/8HykaLwyR2

@paulg 22. I pair them as (16, 17), (18, 18), (20, 19), and the next pairs are (22, 20), (24, 21), (26, 22)…

