Paul Graham Can't Walk In San Francisco Without Running Into Someone He's Funded

Paul Graham has funded so many startups through Y Combinator that he can’t go to San Francisco without running into somebody he’s given money to.



“There are so many YC founders around now. It’s a small world: If I go to San Francisco and walk down the street for a few blocks, I will run into someone we funded,” Graham told Fast Company.

His point: this gives startups the kind of access to expertise that is normally found in big companies — but without “all the restrictions of a big company.”

The current class can reach out to any one of the 317 founders who went through the program.

