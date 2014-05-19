French Soccer Player Stops On A Wide-Open Breakaway, Scores The Most Obnoxious Goal Possible

With nothing to play for on the final day of the French Ligue 1 season, Rennes’s Paul-Georges Ntep pulled off one of the most obnoxious things you’ll ever see on a soccer field in his game against Stade Reims on Saturday.

Ntep beat the keeper at the edge of the box and could have dribbled it into the goal. Instead, he stopped inches from the goal line, bent down, and knocked it in with his head.

We can’t tell if we’re appalled or impressed.

No words (via r/soccer):

Full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.