Paul George's House Was Robbed Of $US16,000 In Property During The Pacers Game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers star Paul George had his platinum All-Star ring valued at $US15,000 stolen from his home Monday night.

The Indianapolis police report said there was no forced entry in the burglary, estimating the total value of items taken at nearly $US16,000. The ring from the 2014 game included multiple diamonds. Also taken was a watch valued at $US700.

George’s parents, who attended Monday night’s playoff game against Atlanta, reported the theft shortly before midnight and not long after the Pacers lost 107-97 to fall into a 3-2 deficit in their best-of-seven series with the Hawks.

A pair of sneakers, valued at $US170, and a $US20 bill also were reportedly taken.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.