Indiana Pacers Player Paul George Defends Ray Rice On Twitter

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George took to Twitter on Thursday to discuss violence against women in the wake of the Ray Rice fiasco.

He says Rice should be allowed to play because his wife still stayed with him after being beaten. The implication is that domestic violence isn’t a big deal if the victim stays with the man:

And also said it doesn’t count at battery if the woman hits the man first:

