Paul George Makes A Crazy 29-Foot Shot To Force Overtime Against The Heat [Video]

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George hit a ridiculous three point shot to send Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat to overtime.

The Heat went on to win in overtime 103-102 on a LeBron James buzzer beater.

Down 92-89 with 0.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Indiana looked to have botched the final possession. But George bailed them out with a brilliant shot. The broadcasters had him at 29 feet.

Here’s the shot:

You can really see how far George was behind the line here:

TNT

It was an ugly game all-around. LeBron James started out exceptionally well — scoring nine points in the first quarter — but ended up as more of a passer than a scorer with Roy Hibbert blocking all driving lanes to the hoop.

Chris “Birdman” Anderson had the game of his life, scoring 16 points in 20 minutes.

For Indiana, David West has been huge. He absolutely abused the smaller defenders that Miami has been throwing at him.

