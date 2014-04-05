Paul George's Awful Slump Could Cost Him $US6 Million

Dan Feldman of ProBasketballTalk wrote an excellent breakdown of the financial hit Paul George will take if he doesn’t make an All-NBA team this year.

The Pacers forward will lose $US6.76 million in salary over the next five years if he isn’t named to one of the three 2013-14 All-NBA teams, according to Feldman’s calculations.

There are a combination of factors at work here.

The new NBA collective bargaining agreement has a “Derrick Rose Rule” where a player coming off a rookie contract can make 30% (instead of the normal 25%) of his team’s salary cap if he either, 1) wins an MVP award or 2) makes an All-NBA team twice.

The Pacers actually negotiated that “Rose” figure down to 27%, according to Grantland’s Zach Lowe. That difference in significant — the total value of George’s contract will be $US91.2 million if he makes All-NBA, and $US84.5 if he doesn’t.

George made an All-NBA team last year, and it was assume he’d repeat that performance this year, thus triggering the 27% salary.

But since February his game has fallen apart. His field goal percentage, which started at 47.2% in November, has dropped every month, bottoming out at 37.2% in March.

The media votes for All-NBA teams. There are six total spots for forwards. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Blake Griffin are guaranteed to take up three of those spots, Feldman notes. That leaves George fighting against guys like Kevin Love, Carmelo Anthony, Tim Duncan, Anthony Davis, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

It could be costly if he continues to struggle through the season’s home stretch.

