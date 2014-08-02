Paul George Suffered A Horrific Leg Injury During A Team USA Scrimmage

Cork Gaines

The United States men’s national basketball team was playing a scrimmage, leading up to the World Cup when in the fourth quarter Paul George of the Indiana Pacers suffered a serious leg injury.

The incident can be seen in the video below. It is graphic and it does appear that George (in blue) broke his leg when he attempted to block a shot on a fast break and he landed hard against the basket support.

Paul George InjuryESPN

James Harden immediately reacted, indicating the severity of the injury.

James HardenGetty Images

A trainer immediately ran to George and knew the seriousness of the injury.

Paul George InjuryESPN

Even the players on the bench could tell the injury was serious.

Paul George InjuryESPN

Amazingly, George appeared to remain calm throughout the ordeal.

Paul George InjuryESPN

Meanwhile, his teammate huddled in prayer on the sideline.

Paul George InjuryESPN

After a long delay, George was carted off the court to chants of both his name and to “USA! USA!”

Paul GeorgeAP

At that point, Mike Krzyzewski called the rest of the team to the center of the court, grabbed a microphone and said the rest of the game would not be played out of respect for George and his family.

Mike KrzyzewskiESPN

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT. IT IS GRAPHIC.

