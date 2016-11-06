Paul George ejected for kicking ball and hitting a fan in the face

Paul George of the Indiana Pacers was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls when he kicked a ball that flew into the stands and hit a fan in the face.

The incident came late in the third quarter after a play had been whistled dead.

Here is the video. We will have more on this shortly.

Pacers’ Paul George ejected for kicking ball into stands and hitting fan in face pic.twitter.com/IAmuq1C68h

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 6, 2016

