Paul George has emerged as a legitimate star in this Pacers-Heat series.



In the first quarter Game 6, he threw down his most punishing dunk yet.

Right when he seemed to be slowing down in transition, he exploded toward the hoop and dunked all over Chris Bosh, who was attempting to block the shot.

Just nasty:

