Paul George Describes What It Feels Like To Suffer A Horrific Broken Leg

Paul George met with the media for the first time since he broke his leg in a collision with the basket support during a Team USA scrimmage leading up to the World Cup.

During the press conference, George was asked what the injury felt like and the image is a frightening one, describing the pain as like his leg being on fire.

Despite the pain, George remained remarkably calm throughout the ordeal. Former player Jalen Rose recently remarked on this during his Grantland.com podcast, noting that “the poise he displayed is … one of the traits that I appreciate about him” and that how George has handled the injury both at the time and since says a lot about his character.

George explained how he was able to remain so calm while he was on the court, pointing out how much the training staff helped.

“I remember the training staff coming over and being by my side, holding me down, telling me to stay calm and not to look at my leg. That definitely helped me to not panic. I knew I had people by my side … it helped a lot having that trainer come over by my side and help me and kinda keep my head to where I was at kind of a good place … I immediately took my mind off of what had just happened, thanks to the docs, to my family coming over, my parents coming by my side, teammates coming over. That [pain] quickly went away.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.