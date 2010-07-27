Paul Farrell: Wall Streeters Are Boys With Oedipus Complexes, Hellbent On Destroying The World

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

It’s very, very early, but we’re pretty sure the latest column on MarketWatch columnist Paul Farrell is going to win the award for the most ludicrously hilarious thing we’ll read all day. The title: “Alpha-male vs. Venus” and it’s all about how the world is doomed unless women take over boardrooms and Washington DC.The whole thing is a must read, but here’s one great part:



The Alpha-males running America are textbook examples of the Oedipus complex in action. Men? No, inside they’re still little boys who secretly want to win mummy’s favour by knocking off big daddy. Basic psychology, except they’re overdosing the real world with too much edgy testosterone … aggressive, arrogant, narcissistic … bullies on the playground overcompensating for an inferiority complex … they love games, fights, contests, winning, deals, risks, wars, anything to prove they’re king-of-the-hill … like owning truckloads of money, enough for several lifetimes … think Liar’s Poker, they play for bragging rights, to tell “the guys” how they beat “the other guys” on the playing field … but psychologically they really are just little boys in big-boy costumes playing “grown-up” … especially the new breed of Wall Street traders gambling in history’s greatest casino, the $700 trillion global shadow banking system for derivatives.

This conclusion needs no esoteric psycho-babble. Anyone who’s read “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus” is way ahead of little boys inhabiting the brains of Blankfein, Paulson, Summers, Bernanke, Geithner and all the other so-called leaders whose secret, collective death-wish is taking America down with their childish games: Beating daddy, winning mummy’s favour. Yes, too much testosterone is killing our world.

The whole thing is like that >

