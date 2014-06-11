Two Finance Guys Have The Solution For Your Tired Shoe Game

You may not know this, gents — and if you don’t, consider this your lucky day — but everyone is looking at your shoes.

Your boss is looking at your shoes, your clients are looking at your shoes, and that girl is without question looking at your shoes.

Unfortunately a lot of men’s shoes at a decent price point are uninspiring, heartlessly put together pieces of leather meant singularly for foot protection.

You should want more than that.

There are alternatives to this situation. Here is one. Among certain circles of fashion conscious gentlemen, a company called Paul Evans is absolutely exploding. Founders Ben Earley and Evan Fript planned it that way.

“The ideal shoe is stylish, comfortable and represents incredible value,” Fript told Business Insider. “Our direct to consumer model adds the convenience factor. We do free shipping and free returns. Our competitors are missing all four of those ingredients: style, comfort, value and convenience. There are some great brands out there that make beautiful shoes, but not one brand is doing what we are doing at our price point. Period the end.”

Think: Warby Parker of shoes.

The brand, which launched last August, is dedicated to ensuring high quality, Italian made product for the discerning eye at a lower price point than your average Ferragamo (Think: $US300-$400 versus $US550 to $US700).

Paul Evans The Martin, $US399 from Paul Evans Spring/Summer ’14

“If [guys] aren’t wearing stylish footwear the entire outfit looks ridiculous…” said Fript. “There really isn’t an excuse anymore. “

Fript and Earley, both in their late 20s, met while studying at Tulane. After that, they both went into finance. That’s when they started noticing, by and large, how tired the average guy’s shoe game was (and is).

They knew that if they were going improve the situation for all of us (the guys, their girlfriends, society), they were going to have the make the experience convenient and efficient.

Now Paul Evans is pulling in six figures of revenue, adding new shoe styles, and talking about an expansion into women’s shoes. Fript is dedicated to the business full time, while Earley juggles it along with his work on Wall Street — no easy task.

And if all goes well, it’s one that Earley can forgo.

“[In five years] We’ll be dominating the menswear industry of course,” said Fript, adding, “The question is, what does your outfit say about you? What kind of message are you sending? For us, and our customers, that message is power, intelligence and decisiveness.”

Get your message straight.

Paul Evans The Chaplin, $US399 from Paul Evans Spring/Summer ’14

