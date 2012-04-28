PROFESSOR: The World Is Overpopulated By 5 Billion People

Renowned population analyst Paul Ehrlich has made a terrifying prophecy: If there isn’t a massive reduction of humans and redistribution of natural resources soon, hundreds of thousands of people will die in the future from the lack of these resources in a “die-off”.



And while unsustainable population growth is not a new theory, Paul Ehrlich, Bing professor of population studies at Stanford University in California and author of the best-selling book ‘Population Bomb”s interview with the Guardian is pretty scary in its bluntness:

“The question is: can you go over the top without a disaster, like a worldwide plague or a nuclear war between India and Pakistan? If we go on at the pace we are there’s going to be various forms of disaster. Some maybe slow motion disasters like people getting more and more hungry, or catastrophic disasters because the more people you have the greater the chance of some weird virus transferring from animal to human populations, there could be a vast die-off.”

He says the optimum population of Earth was 1.5 to 2 billion people rather than the 7 billion alive today or the 9 billion expected in 2050.

He added:

“I have a grim view of what is likely to happen to my children and grandchildren… It’s hard to think of anything that will pop up and save us.”

Great.

Read more from Ehrlich’s interview here >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.